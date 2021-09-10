F3Logic LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 490,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of F3Logic LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $36,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after buying an additional 18,132 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,999,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,050,000 after buying an additional 105,686 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 164,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after buying an additional 58,871 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.51. 6,236,633 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.