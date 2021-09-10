F3Logic LLC Has $8.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of F3Logic LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 115,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 34,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.16. The stock had a trading volume of 35,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,815. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.18. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11.

