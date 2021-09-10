Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 486,413 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 486,413 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $70,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.7% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $441,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.54. The stock had a trading volume of 437,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,762,364. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.90 and its 200-day moving average is $155.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

