Clare Bousfield Buys 76 Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG) Stock

M&G plc (LON:MNG) insider Clare Bousfield acquired 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £150.48 ($196.60).

Clare Bousfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Clare Bousfield purchased 66 shares of M&G stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £149.82 ($195.74).

Shares of LON MNG traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 201.80 ($2.64). 4,347,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,517,715. M&G plc has a twelve month low of GBX 143.75 ($1.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 254.30 ($3.32). The firm has a market cap of £5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 220.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 221.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MNG. Berenberg Bank downgraded M&G to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on M&G from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 234 ($3.06) target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of M&G to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 242.80 ($3.17).

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

