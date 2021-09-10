Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 755,502 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $59,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,646,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,156,000 after buying an additional 273,708 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,482,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,872,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $246,445,000 after buying an additional 116,681 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 47,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.73. 8,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,766. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average of $63.40.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

