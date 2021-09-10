Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 126,763 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 126,763 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $45,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.9% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 254,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,362,000 after purchasing an additional 52,386 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $48,439,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 447,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 234,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,378. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $123.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $677,672.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,310 shares of company stock valued at $10,487,148 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

