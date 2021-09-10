JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,879,000 after acquiring an additional 43,452 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $307.44. The company had a trading volume of 35,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,504. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.85 and a 52 week high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.