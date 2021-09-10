JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprout Social by 33.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,490. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.28 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.17. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $132.69.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.60.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total transaction of $2,577,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $108,399.96. Insiders have sold 182,706 shares of company stock valued at $17,644,698 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

