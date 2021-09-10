JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 0.4% of JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,491,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,804,000 after buying an additional 365,671 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,397,000 after acquiring an additional 440,361 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,034,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,256,000 after acquiring an additional 221,783 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,575,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,255,000 after acquiring an additional 35,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,324,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,959,000 after acquiring an additional 31,762 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,923 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.92. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

