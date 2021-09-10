Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises 0.6% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,239,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,521,000 after purchasing an additional 44,684 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6.4% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,635,000 after purchasing an additional 154,065 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Charter Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,127,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,830,000 after buying an additional 94,283 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 38.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after acquiring an additional 542,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,025,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,038,000 after acquiring an additional 123,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $808.57.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $781.88. 5,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,974. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.46 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $143.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $761.72 and its 200-day moving average is $694.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.