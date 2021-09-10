StrongBox Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.5% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Motco boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Renasant Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $270.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,979. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $269.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.19.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

