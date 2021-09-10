Gratus Capital LLC Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.29. The company had a trading volume of 667,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,367,371. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day moving average of $58.40. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $229.84 billion, a PE ratio of -17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. HSBC lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.