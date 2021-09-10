Head to Head Contrast: Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) and Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) and Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and Profound Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Profound Medical $7.30 million 39.63 -$21.62 million ($1.25) -11.35

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Profound Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.0% of Profound Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and Profound Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A N/A Profound Medical -333.25% -30.12% -28.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and Profound Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Profound Medical 0 0 4 1 3.20

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 178.64%. Profound Medical has a consensus target price of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 109.07%. Given Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. is more favorable than Profound Medical.

Summary

Profound Medical beats Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is a specialty medical device company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is based in RA’ANANA, Israel.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy. Its products include TULSA-PRO and Sonalleve. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

