Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays cut Premier from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Premier from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Get Premier alerts:

Shares of PINC stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.17. 5,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,293. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $39.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Premier will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.