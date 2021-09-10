Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.59, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vince had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 48.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share.

VNCE stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $7.64. 2,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,542. Vince has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $90.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vince stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 2,032.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vince were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vince from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

