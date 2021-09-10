Credit Agricole S A Sells 8,199 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,199 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after purchasing an additional 686,581 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,145,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 21.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,399,000 after purchasing an additional 270,933 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Cummins by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 616,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,715,000 after buying an additional 246,135 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 82.3% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 410,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,022,000 after acquiring an additional 185,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

Shares of CMI traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $234.04. 13,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,411. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $199.70 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

