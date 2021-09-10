Credit Agricole S A Grows Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,793,000 after buying an additional 100,277 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 620,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,020,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $477,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,105,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,807,000 after buying an additional 47,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 44.2% in the first quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 41,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $58.39. 84,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,097,193. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.16. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.