Credit Agricole S A Has $8.69 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,731,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.24.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $56.98. 81,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,337,236. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.78. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

