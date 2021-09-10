First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,437 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,555 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A owned about 0.13% of First Solar worth $12,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 217,280 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $19,655,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.5% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 31,175 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.4% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 28,228 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,815 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,473,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $232,080.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,491.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $193,843.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,384 shares of company stock worth $3,970,170 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FSLR stock traded up $3.43 on Friday, reaching $102.32. 168,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,930. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.52 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.48.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

