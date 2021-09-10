Credit Agricole S A Has $11 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,706 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Xylem were worth $10,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total transaction of $874,177.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,655,818.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,028. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.95 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

