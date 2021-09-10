Credit Agricole S A Purchases 7,240 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 14.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation makes up approximately 0.3% of Credit Agricole S A’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $15,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.25.

In other news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $667,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total value of $641,400.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,604. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ROK traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $315.99. The stock had a trading volume of 17,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.52. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.57 and a 12-month high of $327.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

