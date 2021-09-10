Scor’s (SCRYY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Commerzbank upgraded Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Scor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Scor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Scor stock remained flat at $$3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.42. Scor has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 4.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

