Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

NASDAQ ZUMZ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.54. 13,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,211. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.42. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.74.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $112,177.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $679,838.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,451 shares of company stock worth $326,207. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zumiez stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 1,354.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised their target price on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

