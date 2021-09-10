Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 43.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Albemarle by 1.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 2.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 2.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,393 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALB stock traded up $3.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.36. The company had a trading volume of 30,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,494. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.06 and a fifty-two week high of $248.71.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.43.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.