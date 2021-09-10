Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $105.00. The stock had previously closed at $92.06, but opened at $113.66. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Affirm shares last traded at $109.93, with a volume of 290,502 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $76.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 898.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.36 and its 200 day moving average is $69.37.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

