Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $36.81 Million Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 945,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,811,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in DXC Technology by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in DXC Technology by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,983.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,752.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,060.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,791 shares of company stock worth $684,089 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.08.

Shares of DXC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.16.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

