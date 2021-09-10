LGL Partners LLC Has $707,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

LGL Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,907.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 450,600 shares of company stock valued at $293,398,435. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,906.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,744.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,445.49. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

