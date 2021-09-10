Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 10,044 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,002 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 10,044 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $54,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 21.9% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 4.0% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Tesla by 19.3% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 804 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,652 shares of company stock worth $64,733,947. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $753.86. 474,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,438,883. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $691.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $667.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.33 billion, a PE ratio of 395.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $351.30 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KGI Securities started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $602.16.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.