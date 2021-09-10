International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Lowered by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.89. The stock had a trading volume of 23,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,921. The firm has a market cap of $124.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.03.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

