Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Buys 113 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,093 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $270,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.60.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.33. 107,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,388,472. The firm has a market cap of $229.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $100.34 and a 12-month high of $129.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.20.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,875 shares of company stock valued at $24,995,218. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

