Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has $40.62 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 392,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 7.7% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $40,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. University of Maryland Foundation Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 61.7% during the second quarter. University of Maryland Foundation Inc. now owns 76,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 29,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $624,000.

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.56. 158,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,400. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $77.64 and a 1 year high of $107.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.98.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

