Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNR. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, CEO James S. Metcalf bought 50,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Ball bought 25,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $366,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 399,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,848,411.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,835,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,737,000 after purchasing an additional 383,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,028,000 after acquiring an additional 263,007 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,573,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,592,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after acquiring an additional 125,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 19,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,269. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average is $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 2.10.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

