Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Receives $14.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACEL shares. Macquarie upped their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other Accel Entertainment news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $293,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $97,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,744.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,380 shares of company stock worth $945,923. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 110,991.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACEL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,926. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. Accel Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $15.11.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $201.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.47 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 4.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

