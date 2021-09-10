Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 350 ($4.57).

A number of research firms have weighed in on KETL. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Strix Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt raised their price target on Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital started coverage on Strix Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Strix Group alerts:

LON:KETL traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 370 ($4.83). 470,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,176. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 344.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 306.15. Strix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 207.10 ($2.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 390 ($5.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.36. The firm has a market cap of £764.04 million and a P/E ratio of 31.97.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.