Beacon Price Hits $0.60 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Beacon has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $8,644.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00016850 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001199 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000117 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 175.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BECNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.