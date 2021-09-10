Gulden Price Hits $0.0173 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Gulden has a market cap of $9.53 million and approximately $8,548.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gulden has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.14 or 0.00385431 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000579 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000497 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 552,019,295 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

