SHIELD Hits Market Cap of $118,169.40 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. SHIELD has a total market cap of $118,169.40 and approximately $40.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,441.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,291.11 or 0.07242566 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $633.64 or 0.01394423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.14 or 0.00385431 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00124520 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $251.44 or 0.00553338 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.23 or 0.00557264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.94 or 0.00345376 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006732 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

