Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Shares Down 4.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $71.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Teradata traded as low as $53.81 and last traded at $53.81. 5,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,703,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.38.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum began coverage on Teradata in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teradata by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,439,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,596,000 after acquiring an additional 65,526 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Teradata by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,142,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,052,000 after purchasing an additional 366,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Teradata by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,990,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,429,000 after acquiring an additional 203,356 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,988,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,106 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,915,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,702,000 after acquiring an additional 445,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.72.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

