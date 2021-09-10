Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $257.91 million-$257.91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.34 million.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RLGT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.40. 1,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,375. Radiant Logistics has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $320.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.45.
Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 23.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.
About Radiant Logistics
Radiant Logistics, Inc is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company. It offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services and freight brokerage services including truckload services, less than truckload (LTL) services, and intermodal services. It operates through the geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate.
