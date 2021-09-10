Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $257.91 million-$257.91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.34 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RLGT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.40. 1,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,375. Radiant Logistics has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $320.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 23.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Radiant Logistics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company. It offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services and freight brokerage services including truckload services, less than truckload (LTL) services, and intermodal services. It operates through the geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.