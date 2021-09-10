A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.08 EPS

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 77.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS.

NASDAQ AMRK traded up $5.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.25. 1,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.43. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average of $43.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 173,096.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct Sales. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

