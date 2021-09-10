Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 118,663 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 701,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 118,663 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for 1.0% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $99,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FIS traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.33. 90,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,429,997. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.25 and a 200 day moving average of $143.26. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The company has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 907.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.93.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

