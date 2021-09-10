Gratus Capital LLC Sells 3,062 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 23.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AON by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,525,000 after acquiring an additional 109,239 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 15,516 shares during the last quarter.

Get AON alerts:

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $292.86. 19,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.34. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $294.45.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.06.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.