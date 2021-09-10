Gratus Capital LLC Acquires 35,266 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 374,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,266 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $7,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,650,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 489.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 81,387 shares during the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.37.

Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.90. 47,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,448,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a current ratio of 24.42. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average is $20.15.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 94.06%. Analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

