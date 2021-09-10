Gratus Capital LLC Has $9.29 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 370.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CME shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

CME Group stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.60. 29,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,300. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.73 and its 200 day moving average is $208.25. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The company has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In other news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,214,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.25, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,947,159. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,592 shares of company stock worth $2,801,169 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

