Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $187 million-$193 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.04 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of TLYS stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,211. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $32,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $80,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,774.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,750 shares of company stock worth $997,085 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tilly’s stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 1,768.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Tilly’s worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

