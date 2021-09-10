Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 85.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,876 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,285,932,000 after purchasing an additional 665,082 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 9.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,751,000 after purchasing an additional 531,422 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Copart by 12.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,568,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,217,000 after purchasing an additional 496,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,174,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.86. 10,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,648. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.07 and a 52-week high of $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.57 and a 200-day moving average of $127.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist upped their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $6,422,959.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

