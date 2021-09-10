Nuance Investments LLC Increases Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC owned 0.19% of Boston Properties worth $33,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 37.9% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Boston Properties by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Page Arthur B grew its stake in Boston Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 7,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Boston Properties by 67.8% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 24,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BXP. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.71.

NYSE BXP traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.64. 10,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.67. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

In other news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

