Nuance Investments LLC Invests $15.69 Million in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 837,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,687,000. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 16,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

MNR stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.51. 17,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.73. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 54.23% and a return on equity of 16.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

MNR has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Compass Point raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.88 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.93.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.