Nuance Investments LLC Purchases 23,159 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 904,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,159 shares during the period. The Hartford Financial Services Group comprises 1.0% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $56,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.21.

HIG stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.14. The company had a trading volume of 34,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,131. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.00. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $70.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

In other news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,395 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

