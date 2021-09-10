NFT (NFT) Market Cap Hits $6.39 Million

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 10th. One NFT coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC on major exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $6.39 million and approximately $78,345.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00058268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00163190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00042980 BTC.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT (NFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

